Attempts of tampering India's history will not be tolerated, says Mamata

Kolkata: In a veiled dig at the Centre, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that it is 'not right to do politics with her and Bengal' and warned it of not attempting to 'distort India's history' when Bengal had taken a lead role in the country's freedom movement.



Banerjee on Thursday headed the meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar of the committee — comprising intellectuals, ministers and bureaucrats — for a year-long programme of the 75th year of the country's Independence. There were detailed discussions and a series of initiatives planned to highlight the contribution of Bengal and freedom fighters from the state in the country's Independence movement.

She expressed her annoyance for not being allowed to speak in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting on 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' held on Wednesday.

"It isn't right to politicise everything. I will not be able to attend tomorrow's meeting since we have already charted out a number of programmes on Rishi Aurobindo already.

Please write a letter to inform that I won't be attending (the meeting)," she told Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi.

"National Anthem to National Song is from Bengal and it has been left out. Write informing them that we have already chalked out how to celebrate the birth anniversary of Rishi Aurobindo and would not be attending tomorrow's meeting. We are bringing up a permanent museum at Alipore Correctional Home that bears the mark of his contribution to the country. Let them (Centre) do what they want. We have no objection. But we will hold our programme," Banerjee said.

Supported by the entire House during Thursday's meeting, intellectuals, including painter Jogen Chowdhury and poet Joy Goswami condemned the move of the Prime Minister for not allowing the Chief Minister of Bengal to speak in the discussions about celebrations of the country's 75th Independence Day. "This is an insult to the entire state. Bengal took a lead role in the country's freedom movement. It is unconstitutional not to allow our Chief Minister to speak," Chowdhury said.

While discussing bringing out a booklet containing contributions of every freedom fighter from Bengal, Banerjee said: "History cannot be distorted as per the demand of one's ideology. History cannot be changed". Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das supported the Chief Minister's claim stating that there are repeated attempts of "systematically distorting" the history.

State Education minister Bratya Basu pointed out in the meeting that certain organisations had then backstabbed the freedom fighters. Without naming any, in particular, Basu said: "The same organisations are now trying to establish themselves as patriotic ones. The reality and correct facts about these organisations should also be brought to light."

Both Basu and state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Chandrima Bhattacharya urged the Chief Minister if steps can be taken to give recognition to women freedom fighters from Bengal. The Chief Minister urged Calcutta University Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee to take initiatives regarding the same.

The Chief Minister also slammed the Centre for not allotting any budget despite proposing a year-long programme for the 75th year of India's Independence.