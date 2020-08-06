'Attempts made to disturb tranquility in Hills in name of religion'

Darjeeling: GTA Chairman Anit Thapa on Wednesday cautioned that attempts are being made to disturb the peace and tranquility of the Hills in the guise of religion. He has asked the district administration and police to remain alert so that any such sinister ploy can be foiled.



Thapa's statement comes on the wake of a sudden unrest in Kalimpong on Tuesday by a group in the name of putting up religious flags to commemorate the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

A group of people had gathered at the RC Mintry Road in Kalimpong on Tuesday putting up religious flags, defying the ongoing lockdown in the GTA area. 5 persons were detained in connection with the incident and were taken to the Kalimpong police station.

Another group had gathered at the police station. After the 5 were released, they were taken in a procession by the second group chanting slogans from Thana Danra to Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong.

"Politicising religion is more dangerous than Covid-19. It is a disease and we will not allow this disease to enter the Hills. We have a long history of tolerance and respect towards each other's religion in the hills and under no circumstances will we allow it to be destroyed. The intention of the aggressive rally can clearly be seen. In case of any untoward incident, this group will be to blame," stated Anit Thapa.

Consecration of a temple is a matter of joy for the Hindus but there is a time and place for rejoicing. It could have been done in a temple by offering prayers or even a rally in normal times.

"This is the time of pandemic and a lockdown is in place. This comes at a time when the Covid-19 situation is at its peak in the Hills. I request the DMs and SPs to stringently enforce the lockdown,"

added Thapa.

Posters appeared in Kalimpong on Wednesday with the message "Don't do politics in the name of Ram;" "Done disturb the peace and tranquility of the Hills in the name of religion."

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation. The police have registered a case in connection with Tuesday's incident" stated R Vhimala, District Magistrate,

Kalimpong.

The lockdown was enforced stringently in Kalimpong on Wednesday with checks and patrolling by the police. No fresh incident was reported.