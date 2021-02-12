Attempt to shut school foiled

SILIGURI: Bandh supporters tried to shut Siliguri Girls High School forcibly, but were driven out by the headmistress. The headmistress asked the bandh supporters to immediately leave the school premises. After an argument, the picketers finally retreated.



"The students have suffered enough. How can anyone try to force schools shut? It is anti-education," stated A Bagchi, the headmistress. Meanwhile, the bandh failed to evoke any response in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills also. Shops, business establishments and offices were open. Vehicles including taxis and tourist vehicles plied normally. All the tea gardens were functional too.