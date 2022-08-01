Attempt to rape: JU professor surrenders before court in city
KOLKATA: A professor of Jadavpur University, accused by a researcher of attempting to rape her, has surrendered before a court in Kolkata, following which he was arrested, police said.
He was remanded to police custody till August 6 when he was produced before the city court on Friday, a senior police officer said.
Based on a complaint lodged by the woman at Jadavpur Police Station, a case was registered against the professor of International Relations Department of the university on June 25.
The complainant alleged that the accused had attempted to rape her in his quarters
on the JU campus in June, the officer said, adding that the professor was debarred from entering the university premises after the allegations surfaced.
