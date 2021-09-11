Attack on prisoner foiled outside jail

kolkata: Police arrested 25 criminals from near Presidency Correctional Home, who were planning an attack on another criminal to take revenge.



The incident took place on Thursday afternoon. Police were able to rescue the target before the criminals could kill him.

On Thursday around 2 pm, cops of Hastings police station and Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) were tipped off about a group of miscreants gathered near Presidency Correctional Home with arms.

Immediately, a contingent of police force comprising ARS personnel and policemen from the local police station rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, the miscreants attacked an undertrial prisoner—identified as Munna Pandey of Bosepukur in Kasba— who stepped out of the correctional home's main gate. The attack was planned and led by Pandey's rival Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu.

Police reached the spot at the same time and were able to rescue Pandey. Police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the other criminals.

Sources informed that at least 30 criminals had gathered there to kill Pandey.

It may be mentioned that Pandey was arrested on charges of attempt to murder in Kasba a few months ago.