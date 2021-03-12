Attack on Mamata: ECI seeks report from poll observers latest by today evening

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) is taking measures to strengthen the security cover of star campaigners and the VVIPs following the attack on Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram on Wednesday. The state CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) office held a virtual conference with senior officials of Election Commission, ADG (Law and Order) and other concerned officials on the aspect of security where it was decided that there will be no compromise when it comes to strengthening of security of VVIPs.



Meanwhile, the ECI has sought reports from the two observers as well as the Chief Secretary regarding the attack on Banerjee latest by 5.00 pm on Friday. The CEO office has also sought a report from the DM and Police Superintendent which will be submitted by Thursday night.

Sources in the Commission said that the state will seek some additional companies of Central Forces for offering extra security particularly to the state Chief Minister or CMs of other states and Prime Minister when they will be campaigning. Special Observer Ajay Nayek and Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey will start their district tour with East Midnapore on Friday. The two observers apart from holding meetings with the district administration and district police top brass is likely to visit the spot in Nandigram where the TMC supremo had sustained injuries.

Additional CEO Sanjay Basu said that 13 out of 222 nominations filed by candidates for the first phase of polls scheduled on March 27 have

been rejected.