Attack on booth prez: TMC stages protest

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) staged a sit-in-demonstration outside Nandigram police station protesting against the attack on one of their leaders.



A large number of TMC workers continued the sit-in-demonstration for a few hours as their booth president Rabin Manna was manhandled.

Trinamool Congress is carrying out a massive campaign in Nandigram from where Mamata Banerjee is contesting and elections there will be held on April 1.

Banerjee, who returned to Kolkata on Saturday after a week-long poll campaign in different districts for check up of her leg, will be in Nandigram from Sunday evening.

If everything goes as planned, Banerjee is scheduled to hold two back-to-back public rallies.

She will also attend two separate meetings at Narayanchawk Primary School and Amdabad High School ground on Monday. On March 30, she will be holding poll campaigns at Brindaban Chowk Ground and Durgapur Ground.