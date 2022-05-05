Atrocities against tribals & Dalits continue to peak under BJP rule: TMC

Kolkata: Calling the lynching of two tribal youths allegedly by Bajrang Dal supporters over suspicion of cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh, Trinamool Congress (TMC) slammed the BJP for the continued violence against the tribals across the country.



Two tribal youths, Sampat Batta and Dhansa, were beaten to death allegedly by Bajrang Dal supporters over suspicion of cow slaughter.

Trinamool Congress tweeted: "Atrocities against tribals and Dalits CONTINUE TO PEAK under @BJP4India rule! The value of human life is reduced to NOTHING under Modi ji's watch. How low is this government going to stoop? Will there be justice? This is COLD BLOODED MURDER, Mr. @narendramodi."

Trinamool Congress has always criticised any attack on tribals by the BJP and their sustained attempt to divide society on the basis of caste, community and religion.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has over and again criticised the BJP for its divisive politics. While addressing the congregation that gathered to offer the Eid –ul- Fitr namaz on Red Road on Tuesday, Banerjee said she would sacrifice her life to protect the unity of Hindus and Muslims.

Partha Chatterjee, the Trinamool Congress secretary-general, said in Bengal the state government has taken several steps for the all-round development of the tribals, including the issuance of caste certificates. "We can't think of such a brutal incident in Bengal where two youths have been beaten to death on suspicion of killing a cow," he said, demanding exemplary punishment for those involved in the crime.