ATM machine found damaged; no cash looted

kolkata: An ATM machine was found damaged by some unknown miscreants on Central Avenue on Sunday morning.



A local resident saw the damaged ATM machine and informed police.On Sunday morning, a man was going somewhere along the Central Avenue when he noticed the ATM machine opposite to the School of Tropical Medicine was lying broken.

Immediately, he informed the traffic cops nearby who later informed the control room and Bowbazar police station.A few moments later cops arrived and started a probe. Cops have collected the surveillance camera footage to find out the accused persons. Though the suspect had tried to open the vault of the ATM machine, they failed to loot money.

Police have informed the bank authority. It may be mentioned that the ATM was unguarded. Despite police had requested the banks to depute security personnel in the ATMkiosks a large number of such places still remain unguarded.