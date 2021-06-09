ATM loot: Another accused held

KOLKATA: The Detective Department of Kolkata Police arrested another accused in connection with the ATM hacking and money withdrawal case from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport on Tuesday.

The accused, Md. Nasim alias Rajvir, a resident of Okhla in Delhi was trying to leave the city.

The Bank Fraud section and Detective Department have already nabbed four persons including two from Surat. During interrogation of the duo arrested from Surat, cops learnt that Nasim was in the city. Meanwhile, police also learnt that Manoj was arrested earlier by the Kolkata Police in connection with the ATM fraud case by using a skimmer device to copy ATM users' data. He was spotted in the CCTV footage of the ATM kiosk of Bowbazar where he and his associates made 126 numbers of transactions and withdrawn Rs 18.80 lakh.