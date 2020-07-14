ATM heist gang in cop net

Darjeeling: During the day they are fish sellers, mask seller and even working in the placement agencies and at night they get together to raid empty ATM kiosks with the motive of robbery. The Siliguri Metropolitan Police was successful in nabbing a gang that has been attempting to rob ATMs in and around Siliguri.



5 persons were nabbed on Monday by the police. Though green hands at looting ATMs, they have been involved in robbery, snatching and other crimes. They used to smuggle marijuana (ganja) also.

They were arrested for marijuana smuggling and during interrogation police chanced upon their involvement in ATM heists.

On July 11 the 5 were waiting in a Bolero vehicle on the Siliguri- Gajoldoba road, when police of the NJP police station nabbed them.

On conducting a search, a large quantity of marijuana and arms were recovered from the vehicle.

On questioning there was mismatch in their statements. Further interrogation revealed their connection with the robbery, dacoity, marijuana smuggling and attempts at ATM robbery.

"We have been on a hunt for the persons behind the attempts to rob the ATMs. This is an important breakthrough. We hope to get more information regarding other crimes these persons were connected with" stated Nima Norbu Bhutia, DCP (East.)

The arrested include Rajen Sarkar of Phansidewa; Gautam Mali, a history sheeter; Khokhon Adhikari works in a placement agency; Subrata Dey sells masks and Bhajan Das sells fish.

During interrogation they stated that they used to keep watch on ATMs and select the ones that customers used to visit less.

They also chose rainy nights. They had attempted robbery at ATMs located at Asighar, Shaktigarh. Sanghati More, NJP and

Bhaktinagar areas but were unsuccessful.

The 5 were remanded to seven days of police custody by the court.