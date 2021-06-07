ATM hacking: 4, including 2 from Gujarat, in cop net

Kolkata: Four persons have been arrested in connection with the ATM hacking and money withdrawal case.



Among them two were arrested from Kolkata and two others from Surat in Gujarat.

According to sources, the duo arrested from Gujarat used to keep the money in the bank accounts of the accused persons arrested from the city.

The duo identified as Bishwadeep Routh and Abdul Saiful Mandal were detained on the basis of a tip-off a few days ago. Cops had come to know that recently a good amount of money was deposited in the duo's bank accounts. During interrogation, Routh and Mandal told the cops about two residents of Delhi identified as Manoj Gupta and Naveen Gupta of Fatehpur Beri who used to deposit the money to their bank accounts.

The information was passed to a team of Kolkata Police who had been sent to Gujrat recently. On Saturday night Manoj and Naveen were arrested and on Sunday they were produced at a local court for transit remand.

It may be mentioned that till date about seven ATM machines were found to be hacked by the accused persons and they had withdrawn around Rs two crore between May 14 and May 22. The robbery came to the knowledge of the bank authority when the personnel from the private agencies went to the ATM kiosks to load money. Later it was found that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had warned the agency filling the ATM machines on behalf of the bank to upgrade those but the competent authority did not pay heed.