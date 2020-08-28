ATM cash van driver allegedly flees with Rs 85L

Kolkata: A driver of an ATM cash van allegedly fled with a huge amount of money on Wednesday at Jagaddal in North 24-Parganas.

According to sources, on Wednesday afternoon the cash van containing Rs 85 lakh went to an ATM of a nationalized bank at Atpur in Jagaddal area. The concerned staff of the agency which fills up the cash in the ATM machines was unlocking the machine and the security guards were standing there. While the process was going on after bringing down the shutter of the ATM counter, the driver fled with the van.

After unlocking the machine when the security guards came outside to take the box of money inside the ATM counter, saw the van was not there. Immediately they informed the agency and the bank. Later a complaint was lodged at the Jagaddal police station.

Police promptly started searching for the van. Meanwhile cops came to know from the agency that the driver is a resident of Gayeshpur in Nadia.

At night the empty van was traced at Bijpur area. Police are trying to trace the driver and recover the money.