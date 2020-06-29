Atleast 700 families from Left & BJP join TMC in Bankura

Kolkata: Atleast 700 families at Joypur in Bankura joined Trinamool Congress on Sunday leaving the Left and BJP.



Bankura district's working president of Trinamool Congress Shyamal Santra, who is also the minister of state for the Panchayats and Rural Development department, handed over the party's flags to all who joined the party on Sunday.

They joined the party stating that it was Trinamool Congress that stood beside them during the crisis period of nationwide lockdown that was imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

Those who joined Trinamool Congress on Sunday are from nine gram panchayats including Gelia at Joypur.

BJP had bagged the Bankura Lok Sabha seat in 2019 elections. However, a large section claims that MP Dr Subhas Sarkar did not give much time at the constituency after winning the election.

While the Mamata Banerjee government has carried out an overall development of the district with setting up of different infrastructure and at the same time the state government has helped the people by continuing to help them get their benefits under different social schemes despite poor revenue generation in the state's exchequer as the economy has nosedived due to the lockdown.

Samanta Jana, who joined Trinamool Congress on Sunday, said it was a mistake in the district in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. People of the district have realised that they must be with Trinamool Congress for development of the area.