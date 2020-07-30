Atleast 70 test positive in a day at Bidhannagar; cases surge in Hills

Kolkata/Darjeeling: The figure of Covid affected has reached 1,852 after 70 people tested positive on Thursday in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. In Past one week, around 400 fresh affected cases were recorded.



According to sources, as per the report of Thursday, a total of 925 persons have been cured. At present 887 people are suffering from the disease undergoing treatment in several hospitals. This apart, 464 COVID affected persons are staying in home isolation as they are experiencing mild symptoms.

It is alleged that despite civic authorities asking Covid affected patients' family members to stay at their homes, several such people in Salt Lake were found flouting the order. At present there are five containment zones have been marked among which four are in Salt Lake. Parts of the FE, IB and HC block along with parts of Sukantanagar and Duttabad area have been marked as containment zones.

BMC authority has already set up a swab sample collection facility at the swimming pool premises opposite to Bikash Bhavan. Residents who want their swab samples to be tested will have to enlist their names at the BMC Health Officer's office or at the local councillors office. Also they need to be recommended by a medical practitioner for the test. Only direct contacts of the Covid patients and symptomatic residents will be allowed to avail the facility.

Apart from BMC area, COVID-19 cases have started to shoot up in the Hill areas of North Bengal.

On Thursday there were 3 positive cases recorded in Kalimpong including a police personnel. In Kurseong there were 9 people affected. In Darjeeling 4 police personnel were affected along with a government hospital nurse and 3 of her family members including her child. The GTA area is under a weeklong lockdown.

The two week long lockdown in Siliguri was lifted on Thursday. "We will keep a close tab on the situation in the next seven to ten days. Depending on our findings and review, we will decide on the future course of action" stated S. Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling.