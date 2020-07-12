Atleast 611 patients released from hospitals in last 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal has seen the highest single-day spike in the COVID-19 patients on Saturday as the number touched 1,344. With this, the total number of affected persons across the state has reached 28,453 till Saturday.



The number of cured patients has also gone up in the state. Around 611 patients have been released from various hospitals in the state in the past 24 hours. A total of 17,348 patients have been released from various hospitals so far till Saturday. The discharge rate of the state stands at 63.11 per cent. The state has carried out 11,403 sample tests in the past 24 hours and the total number of samples tested across the state so far has gone up to 6,05,370. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 4.70 per cent on Saturday.

Around 26 persons have died in the past 24 hours and the total death toll across the state has reached 906 in the state on Saturday. Kolkata has seen 412 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours which is the highest single day spike so far. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 9,154. Around 327 new cases have been found in North 24-parganas in the past 24 hours which is the highest single day spike in the district so far. The total number of affected persons in North 24-parganas has reached 5,272. Howrah has seen a total 3,825 cases so far out of which 130 patients have been reported on Saturday. Around 149 new patients tested positive from South 24-Parganas and 56 new cases in Hooghly.

The total number of affected patients in Hooghly has gone up to 1,474 while in South 24-Parganas the figure has gone up to 2,067. Darjeeling has seen 72 fresh cases on Saturday, Malda 45, Jalpaiguri 46.

Meanwhile, an elderly woman, a resident of Kamarhati in North 24-Parganas who was admitted to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital with age related ailments on July 4 has died at the hospital on Saturday. Her swab sample was sent for Covid test.