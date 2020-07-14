Atleast 5 TMC workers shot by BJP-backed goons

Kolkata: Five Trinamool Congress workers including two women were shot at allegedly by BJP backed goons at Mangolkote in East Burdwan on Monday.



Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident took place as Trinamool Congress protested when BJP backed goons came to take control over Gokulia village at Mejigram. The goons hurled bombs and even opened fire when Trinamool Congress workers restricted them from entering the village to create violence. According

to local people there was tension in the area for the past few

days. On Monday, all of a sudden the BJP backed goons attacked the residents of Gokulia

village leaving five injured. The miscreants, however, managed to flee.

Police went to the spot and took injured people to Mangolkote Block Health Centre. Two of them were shifted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. TMC block president Apurba Chowdhury alleged that the miscreants opened fire at the houses of his party workers and hurled bombs at their houses.

BJP, however, refuted all allegations.