Atleast 484 Covid-19 cured patients released in last 24 hrs

Kolkata: As many 484 patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours after they recovered from COVID-19 whereas 445 new patients have been



detected across Bengal on Wednesday.

Around 9,702 patients have recovered from the disease till Wednesday. Around 15,173 patients have so far been affected with the deadly virus.

The discharge rate in the state stands at 63.94 per cent on Wednesday.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 3.53 per cent. State government has so

far carried out 4,29,766 sample tests so far. In the past 24 hours, 9,489 tests have been done

across the state. Bengal has been consistently conducting

over 9,000 sample tests on each day.

The total death toll has gone up to 591 in the state so far out of which 11 persons have died of the disease in the past

24 hours. Kolkata has seen 155 new cases on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases in the city stands at

4,970 on Wednesday. North 24-parganas has registered 2,212 positive cases so far out of which 111 new patients

have been found in the past 24 hours.

Both Kolkata and North 24-Parganas have seen a rise in the infection rate on

Wednesday.

Howrah has seen a total 2,223 cases so far out of which 29 patients have been reported on Wednesday.

There are 8,585 people in government quarantine centers in the state.

As many as 92,189 people have been released from the government quarantine centers so far till Wednesday. Around 1,10,803 people are currently in home quarantine.

The total number of people released from home quarantine is 1,90,385.

There are 78 COVID

dedicated hospitals set up in the state so far.

There are a total 10,418 beds earmarked for COVID treatment across the state. The percentage occupancy in COVID beds stands at 20.60 per cent. There are 948 ICU beds in COVID hospitals.