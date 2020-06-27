Atleast 345 Covid-cured patients released from hosps in last 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal has seen a rise in the number of new COVID-19 patients on Friday compared to the figure recorded on Thursday.



On Friday, 542 new patients have been found throughout the state whereas Thursday's figure stood at 475. The total number of infected patients in the state has gone up to 16,190 on Friday.

The total number of patients being released from the hospitals so far stands at 10,535 till Friday while 345 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The discharge rate in the state stands at 65.07 per cent on Friday.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 3.61 per cent.

State government has so far carried out 4,48,795 sample

tests so far out of which 9,537 tests have been conducted across the state in the past 24 hours.

The total death toll has reached 616 in the state so far till Friday out of which 10 persons have died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in Kolkata has gone up to 5,261 on Friday. Kolkata has recorded 128 new cases in the past 24 hours. North 24-parganas has seen 2,428 positive cases so far out of which 99 new patients have been found in the past 24 hours. Howrah has seen a total 2,375 cases so far out of which 110 patients have been reported on Friday.

There are currently 78 COVID dedicated hospitals in the state. State has arranged a total 10,458 beds earmarked for COVID treatment across the state. The percentage occupancy in COVID beds stands at 22.64 per cent.

There are 948 ICU beds in COVID hospitals.

Around 7,330 people are in government quarantine centers in the state. As many as 93,898 people have been released from the government quarantine centers so far. There are 90,771 people who are currently in home quarantine.

The total number of people released from home quarantine has gone up to 2,14,596.