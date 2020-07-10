Atleast 29 test Covid-19 positive in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Trinamool MLA from Kumarganj Toraf Husain Mondal along with 29 others were infected with COVID-19 positive on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the district to 277.

Mondal was sent to a Covid designated facility in Balurghat for treatment.

Mondal's swab sample tested positive in a Truenat machine in Balurghat a few days ago. Later his swab sample was again sent to Malda for further verification. He tested positive from there also.

Notably 210 COVID-19 positive patients have already cured and released from hospital. 67 patients are still undergoing treatment in different designated facilities.

Of 30 patients, 19 hail from Balurghat block, four from Gangarampur, three from Kumarganj, two from Tapan and one each from Kushmandi and Harirampur.

Most of the infected patients have no travel history in recent times. The residents of Balurghat civic areas have now been panic-stricken with the detection of eight infected patients from different wards of the civic body.

Disinfection activities are being initiated in containment zones in order to avoid community infection.