Atleast 2,166 patients released from hospitals in past 24 hours

Kolkata: The Bengal government has crossed 17,000 Covid tests on Monday which is the highest in a single day so far. In the past 24 hours, a



total 17,005 swab tests have been conducted throughout the state.

The total number of sample tests done so far across the state has reached 8,22,190. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested reached 7.40 per cent.

Around 39 persons have died in the past 24 hours and the total death toll across the state has reached 1,411 in the state so far. Bengal has seen 2,112 new Covid infected cases in the past 24 hours and the total number of affected patients in the state has gone up to 60,830 so far.

Around 2,166 Covid affected patients have been released from the hospitals in the past 24 hours. As many as 39,917 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals so far.

The discharge rate of the state has gone up to 65.62 per cent.

Kolkata has witnessed 552 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 18,753. North 24-parganas saw 593 new cases on Monday. The district has so far registered a total 12,901 cases.

Howrah has so far seen 6,927 Covid cases out of which 174 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Around 79 patients tested positive in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. The total number of affected patients in Hooghly

is 2,956.

Malda has witnessed 57 new cases in the past 24 hours and the number of total infected patients reached 2,110.

South 24-Parganas has registered 118 new Covid cases while the total figure in this district has reached 4,560.

Darjeeling has seen 72 fresh cases on Monday while North Dinajpur has seen 78 new patients.

The total number of infected patients in the two districts are 1,877 and 941 respectively.