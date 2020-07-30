Atleast 2,094 patients released from hosps in past 24 hours

Kolkata: The Bengal government has conducted 17,144 Covid tests across the state in the past 24 hours which is the highest in a single day so far.

The total number of sample tests done so far across the state has reached 8,56,355. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested reached 7.62 per cent.

Around 2,094 Covid affected patients have been released from the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As many as 44,116 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals so far. The discharge rate of the state has gone up to 67.60 per cent.

Bengal has registered 2,134 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours and the total number of affected patients in the state has gone up to 65,258 so far. As many as 25 people from Beliaghata ID Hospital including 16 nursing students, one nurse and some pathologists have been infected with Covid.

Around 41 persons have died in the past 24 hours and the total death toll across the state has reached 1,490 in the state so far.

Kolkata has witnessed 688 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 20,219. North 24-parganas saw 554 new cases on Wednesday.

The district has so far registered a total 13,917 cases. Howrah has so far seen 7,330 Covid cases out of which 258 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Around 74 patients tested positive in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. The total number of affected patients in Hooghly is 3,158.

In another development in a unique gesture doctors at the SSKM Hospital took a 16-year-old girl patient to her house in East Midnapore as her family members failed to turn up to the hospital due to lockdown issues.

The patient had recently undergone a surgery at the hospital.

She has recovered after being under treatment for 48 days. She was brought to the SSKM with serious abdomen pain.

The doctors found that she had some infection and required surgery. She had undergone Covid test but her treport came negative.

The doctors at the surgery department of the hospital performed surgery and the patient was given a fresh lease of life.

A doctor from the surgery department of the hospital took the girl to her native place in his car and handed her over to her family members.