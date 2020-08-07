Atleast 2,061 patients released from various hospitals in a day

Kolkata: The Bengal government has carried out 25,224 Covid tests in the past 24 hours which is the highest in a single day so far. The total number of sample tests carried out across the state has gone up to 10,28,251 on Thursday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested reached 8.44 per cent.



As many as 2,061 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far after being recovered stands at 61,023. Around 2,954 patients have been infected with the virus in the past 24 hours. Around 86,754 patients have so far been affected with the virus across the state.

The death toll in the past 24 hours stood at 56. The total death figure in the state has reached 1,902. Kolkata has witnessed 680 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 27 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 25,882. North 24-parganas saw 601 new cases on Thursday and the total number of cases has reached 18,741 cases in North 24-Parganas.

It has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 9,120 Covid cases so far out of which 195 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Around 125 patients tested positive in Hooghly in the past 24 hours.

The total number of affected patients in Hooghly is 4,064. Malda has witnessed 52 new cases in the past 24 hours and the number of total infected patients reached 2,802. South 24-Parganas has registered 261 new Covid cases while the total figure in this district has reached 6,254. East Midnapore has registered 187 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours and the total number of the infected patients in the district has gone up to 2,124. West Burdwan has seen 120 new cases and the total figure has therefore reached 1,426. South Dinajpur, Coochbehar and Darjeeling have witnessed 131, 80 and 102 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

As many as 59 testing labs have so far been set up across the state. There are 83 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state out of which 28 are run by the government. The total number of earmarked Covid beds is around 11,560 in the state and the percentage of occupancy in Covid beds reached 39.79. The total number of people who are currently in government quarantine centers is 2,918. The number of people released from government quarantine centers is 1,06,083.

Around 106 Safe Homes have been set up by the state government across Bengal. The total number of beds in Safe Homes stands at 6,908. Around 1,702 patients have been undergoing treatment at these facilities.