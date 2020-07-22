Atleast 1,617 patients released in a single day, cured cases cross 28K-mark

Kolkata: The Bengal government on Tuesday has seen the highest number of recovery of Covid patients in a single day so far as the figure reached 1,617. Around 28,035 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals till Tuesday. The discharge rate of the state has gone up to 59.61 per cent on Tuesday.



The number of new Covid cases stood at 2,261 on Tuesday. The total number of infected persons across the state has reached 47,030 so far. The state has carried out 13,064 sample tests in the past 24 hours. The total number of sample tests across the state has reached 7,29,429 so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 6.45 per cent.

Around 35 persons have died in the past 24 hours and the total death toll across the state has reached 1,182 in the state so far. Kolkata has seen 651 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 14,640. Around 16 people from the city have died in the past 24 hours. North 24-parganas saw 456 new cases on Tuesday. The district has so far registered a total 9,606 cases. Around 13 persons from North 24-Parganas died in the past 24 hours. Apart from Kolkata the infection is the highest in North 2-Parganas.

The figure of COVID affected people has touched 1274 under Bidhannagar sub-divisions of North 24-Parganas. As many as 81 new cases detected on Tuesday across the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. Till Tuesday 571 persons have been released and 36 people have died due to COVID in the BMC area. BMC Mayor, Krishna Chakrabaorty on Tuesday said that people need to be more cautious to prevent the spread of COVID-19. She alleged that a section of people who do not have any symptoms often fail to detect the virus. But those who have symptoms of COVID-19, should stay in isolation and follow the norms. A section of people who are approaching the state run or private laboratories for their swab samples to be tested are not staying in isolation until the reports come. But till then several others might have been infected from them.

"People should cooperate with the administration to fight against the deadly virus. We are trying our level best to reduce the infection," Chakraborty said. Around 12 people have been put at the BMC safe home which was set up at the Nicco Park a few days ago. Around 70 people can be accommodated there if needed. South 24-Parganas witnessed 207 new Covid cases and the total number of affected patients has reached 3,611 in South 24-Parganas on Tuesday. Howrah has registered 220 fresh cases while Hooghly saw 76 new cases. Around 2 persons have died in Howrah in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected patients in Howrah has gone up to 5,539 and Hooghly 2,300. South Dinajpur on Tuesday registered 13 new cases and the total cases in the districts remains at 815.

Malda has seen 59 new cases and the total number of infected patients has reached 1,855 till date.