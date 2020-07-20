Atleast 1,344 patients were released from hosps in a day

Kolkata: The number of new Covid cases continues to rise as Bengal has touched 2,278 figures in a single day on Sunday.



The total number of infected persons across the state has reached 42,487 so far.

The state has cured the highest number of patients in a single day on Sunday as 1,344 patients were released from various hospitals after being cured.

A total 24,883 patients have already been discharged. The discharge rate of the state stands at 58.56 per cent on Sunday.

The state has carried out a record number of sample tests at 13,471 in the past 24 hours which is a record as well. The total number of sample tests across the state has reached 7,03,284 so far till Sunday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 6.04 per cent. Around 36 persons have died in the past 24 hours and the total death toll across the state has reached 1,112 in the state.

Kolkata has seen 662 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, the highest in a single day so far.

The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 13,344. North 24-parganas saw 544 new cases on Sunday. The district has so far registered a total 8,576

cases. The district administration has been strictly maintaining the lockdown in the containment zones throughout North 24-Parganas besides many other districts. South 24-Parganas witnessed 152 new Covid cases and the total number of affected patients has reached 3,240 on Sunday. Howrah has registered 191 fresh cases on Sunday while Hooghly saw 85 new cases. The total infected patients in Howrah so far remains at 5,106 and Hooghly 2,043. South Dinajpur on Sunday registered 142 new cases and the total cases in the districts remains at 788.

One group D staffer from the cardiology department of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital tested positive for the virus. According to hospital sources, he is a resident of Dhapa area. The hospital authorities are trying to ascertain how the employee had been infected with the virus.

In another development, three children from Birbhum's Ranpurhat died in the past couple of days while five others have been undergoing treatment at the hospitals. The incident triggered tension in the area as the family members claimed that they died due to unknown disease. The deceased were all taken to the hospital with abdominal pain and vommitting.