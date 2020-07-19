Atleast 1,286 COVID-19-cured patients released in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: Bengal saw the highest single-day spike in the Covid infection on Saturday as the figure has gone up to 2,198. The total number of infected persons across the state has reached 40,209 so far.



The state has also set a record by curing the highest number of patients in a single day as around 1,286 patients were released from various hospitals after being cured. A total 23,539 patients have already been discharged. The discharge rate of the state stands at 58.54 per cent on Saturday. The state has carried out a record number of 13,465 sample tests in the past 24 hours which is a record as well. The total number of sample tests across the state has reached 6,89,813 so far till Saturday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 5.83 per cent. Around 27 persons have died in the past 24 hours and the total death toll across the state has reached 1,076 in the state.

Kolkata has seen 648 new Covid cases ina day, the highest in a single day so far. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 12,682. A high Covid infection rate in North 24-Parganas has caused serious concern for the district administrative officials. After Kolkata, North 24-Parganas has the maximum number of Covid patients. The infection rate in this district is also very high only next to Kolkata.

The district on Saturday saw the highest infection in a single-day as the number touched 554. North 24-Parganas has so far registered a total of 8,032 cases. The district administration has been strictly maintaining the lockdown in the containment zones throughout North 24-Parganas besides many other districts. South 24-Parganas also saw a rise in cases. The district on Saturday witnessed 142 new Covid cases, the total number of affected patients reached 3,088 on Saturday. South 24-Parganas administration will set up a control room for the movement of ambulances. "Today Covid district Nodal officer Navin Prakash, ACS and Neeraj, ADG IB held meeting with SPs, SDOs and BDOs on Covid management," said Dr P Ulaganathan, District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas. The officials discussed a number of issues including setting up more 'Safe Homes'. The district has already 10 'Safe Homes'.

TMC MLA from East Midnapore's Egra Samaresh Das tested positive for Covid and admitted to a hospital in Panskura. His family members however tested negative.