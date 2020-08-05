Atleast 1,199 Covid-cured patients join 'Covid Warriors' club' till date

Kolkata: Responding to the call of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as many as 1,199 people have joined the Covid Warriors' Club till date.



They have been roped in to boost the morale of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment at different dedicated hospitals.

In June 29, the Chief Minister had announced setting up of the club in every district comprising people who have recovered from the virus.

The club was constituted as an effort to contain misinformation on COVID-19 besides ensuring proper communication and counseling of patients admitted in hospitals.

It was considered that cured COVID-19 patients would be the right ones to share their experiences of the fight against the disease to boost the morale of those who are at present undergoing treatment.

As a part of their service for COVID-19 patients out of social responsibilities and obligations, they are providing psychological support to a patient and his or her family members, if required extending assistance for social rehabilitation of people recovered from COVID-19 also facilitate communication with family members of COVID-19 patients over phone.

So far 1,119 cured patients have joined the club in 17 districts including Bankura, East Midnapore, Murshidabad, Howrah, North Dinajpur, Alipurduar, Malda, Purulia, Hooghly, Cooch Behar and Darjeeling, according to the sources in the state

secretariat.

Forty five members of Covid Warrior Club from Murshidabad, Cooch Behar, Purulia, Hooghly and East Midnapore have joined five dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Kolkata including Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, MR Bangur Hospital, KPC Medical College and Hospital and Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) at Rajarhat. They are provided with accommodation at the dormitories at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake.

"Recently, 22 COVID warriors went to their home in Murshidabad for Bakri Eid. They not only received warm welcome there for their self-sacrificing work for the society, but six more have got motivated seeing them and came to Kolkata to work as members of the club," said a senior state government official adding that 15 more would join in

Kolkata COVID-19 Hospitals by August 6.

Besides Kolkata, so far 81 COVID warriors have also been deployed at different hospitals and safe homes in districts.

At safe homes in Howrah and Darjeeling as many as eight and two COVID-19

warriors were deployed respectively.

The COVID-19 warriors goes through an induction programme before joining that has been conducted by a senior health department official at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for Kolkata.

The deployed warriors get a consolidated Rs 15,000 monthly remuneration besides accommodation, food and transport facilities.