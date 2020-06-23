Atleast 115 property deeds registered in past 2 months

Kolkata: As many as 115 online registration of property deeds took place in the past two months after the Mamata Banerjee government introduced the same on April 20 when people could not move out of their houses due to the lockdown situation.



Bengal was the first state in the country to introduce online registration of property deeds and it had immensely helped people in carrying out the same during the lockdown period as the task was done in just a single click and without turning up to the registration office.

In the past two months, from April 20 to June 20, the state government's Finance department has recorded 115 such cases in which e-registration of property deeds has taken place. It was introduced after the cabinet gave its nod in this connection.

"The initiative was taken mainly for two reasons. First of all to encourage people to avoid assembly of many people at one place and secondly to carry out registration of properties that had got stalled for a long time due to the lockdown," said a senior officer of the state government.

Sources said that the revenue generated out of registration of property in 2021-20 financial year was Rs 5,800 crore. With the lockdown the conventional form of registration of property was not possible till May 11 from the inception of the lockdown. It has led to a loss in the state's exchequer. The introduction of the online registration of the same has helped in making up a part of the loss.

Now, both the conventional way of getting property registered is going on and at the same time the online option is also available. "We encourage people to go for e-registration as they can complete the entire process of deed submission online by sitting at their own location through the e-deed module of Registration Directorate and the property will be duly registered. The process is hassle free and takes minimum time as an applicant will be getting a digital certificate after completion of the online process and later they collect registered deeds with completion of biometrics," the official said.

He further said that the work to provide the registered deed has also started and people are gradually collecting the same.