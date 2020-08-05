Atleast 100 shops gutted in a massive fire in Baruipur

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a market in Baruipur damaging around 100 shops late on Monday night.



According to sources, on Monday night around 2 am, few locals saw flames coming out from inside the Kachari Bazar.

The place is situated near the Baruipur police

station.

Almost at the same time the police personnel also noticed the flames and informed the fire brigade. After a few moments two fire tenders reached the spot.

But the intensity of the fire was so high that fire fighters failed to get near in order to spray water.

Immediately six more fire tenders were sent to douse the fire. Fire fighters reportedly faced problems while dousing the fire as no fire fighting management system and pumps were there.

Later the pump of Baruipur police station was used to fetch water from a nearby pond.

Around 12 pm on Tuesday afternoon, fire was controlled.

It is suspected that goods worth more than Rs 1 crore were damaged due to the

fire. Some of the locals

suspect foul play behind the incident as power supply in the area was disrupted at that moment could have cause a short circuit.