Atin Ghosh to start door-to-door campaign from Sunday

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress nominee from Belgachia-–Kashipur Atin Ghosh is carrying out his poll campaign in full swing.



Trinamool Congress replaced Mala Saha, two time MLA from the seat and nominated Ghosh who is well known for his organizational capacity and political wisdom.

Ghosh who is also a member board of administrator (Health) became a councillor in KMC in 1985. He could not contest from 1995 to 2005 after his ward became reserved for the SC candidates and woman candidates. He was again nominated in 2005 and since then he is a sitting councillor.

Ghosh said he had held meeting with the party workers in wards 4 and 5. He will hold meeting with party workers in ward 12.

From next Sunday he will start his door-to-door campaign. Ghosh is famous for his organizational capacity. When he was elected in KMC for the first time (1985 –1990), he had introduced a new system of informing the residents of his ward about the development and maintenance work which was carried out by the KMC. Though then a Congress councillor, he became very close to the then mayor Kamal Basu because of

his sincerity.

Kashipur –Belgachia which was a Left bastion, became a Trinamool Congress dominated area after Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011. Ghosh takes part in social activities in North Kolkata and is a popular household name.

"People of the area know me and I would try my best to serve them if voted to power," he said. His campaign is on and from next Sunday he will carry it out in full swing.