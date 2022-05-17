ATF price hiked by 5.3%, Trinamool slams Centre

Kolkata: Jet fuel prices on Monday were hiked by a steep 5.3 per cent — the tenth straight increase this year — to an all-time high, in line with a surge in global energy prices.



The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) — the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly — was hiked by Rs 6,188.25 per kilolitre, or 5.29 per cent, to Rs 1,23,039.71 per kl (Rs 123 per litre) in the national Capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Reacting to this, Trinamool Congress slammed the Centre for increasing the jet fuel prices for the 10th straight time.

It tweeted: "SKY-ROCKETING fuel prices, quite literally! From ₹6,188.25/kl to ₹1,23,039.71/kl, ATF prices record an all-time high price hike of 5.29% in Delhi. This is the 10th increase this year! Mr @narendramodi is this your definition of growth?"

Now, the rise in ATF price will increase airfares and take it beyond the reach of the middle-class.

For quite some time, the TMC has highlighted through various programmes and even on social media how the Centre's faulty economic policies have affected the entire country. The common people are the worst hit. The party has also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi publish a report card on the steps taken by the Centre to control price hikes.