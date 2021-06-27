At Rs 97.97/litre, petrol prices soar to a record high

Kolkata: The petrol price in Bengal has increased to Rs 97.97 a litre on Saturday.



This comes with an increase in the price of petrol by 34 paise per litre.

The cost of diesel has also increased by 35 paise per litre taking its price to Rs 91.50 per litre. On Saturday the prices of both petrol and diesel increased after a gap of two days.

"We have noticed that the prices of petrol and diesel are increasing every alternative day in the past one month. The fuel prices remained the same on June 24 and 25. It increased again on Saturday. The prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 97.63 and Rs 91.15 on June 24 and 25," said a petrol pump owner in the city.

The abnormal increase in the prices of petrol and diesel is also leaving an effect on the prices of essential goods.

"Cost of essential goods, vegetables and fish have also skyrocketed. The sellers claim that it is an outcome of the increase in fuel prices. But we are in a helpless situation to bear the increase in expenses," said Manoj Sen, a city dweller.