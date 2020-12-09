At present, all coal mafias are with the BJP, says Mamata

Kolkata: Accusing BJP of controlling coal mafias, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Centre for not responding to the state government's proposal to regularise the illegal coal pits.



Banerjee raised the issue while addressing the state's coal belt Raniganj on Tuesday.

"At present all coal mafias are with BJP. You (BJP) talk about coal mafias, but I would like to say that it is your (Centre's) responsibility to check illegal activities in the coal mining sector. The reason being the central force - CISF - is in-charge to look after the same. Then how the coal mafias are operating?" Banerjee said.

She also mentioned the proposal of the state government to the Centre to jointly legalise the illegal coal pits considering it will lead to employment generation and people will get a better future with the days of risking lives becoming a matter of the past. "But the Centre did not give any response to our proposal. They will do nothing to help people apart from giving tall talks at the time of elections. Once the election goes they take away rights from people as they did with farmers," the Chief Minister said. She raised questions about what they did for the area including Asansol, Raniganj and Kulti even after getting an MP from the area.

Raising her voice against the Centre's disinvestment and privatisation policy, Banerjee said: "They are planning to close Chittaranjan Locomotive to which I had earlier given a fresh lease of life by providing additional order. They (Centre) are also trying to privatise ECL, BSNL and Railways. Where people will do to earn their livelihoods if they sell out everything?"

Urging people to continue with their agitation, Banerjee said: "We will not let them privatise railways till the last breath of our lives."

In this connection she said that her government did not stop the salary of the employees of Durgapur Projects Limited despite it not functioning for the past 11 months.

Taking a dig at the saffron brigade, BJP said: "I am not like BJP that will stop giving free of cost ration after election as they did in Bihar. Instead, I would like to tell people that we are only going to come back to the government and will continue to provide free of cost ration, health and education facilities. People will continue to get free of cost ration even after June 2021."

Stating that each and every resident of Bengal are members of the Bengal government, Banerjee said: "Consider it as your own house. I am nobody but a member of your family. If I get food you will also get the same."