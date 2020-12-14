At least three hurt after balcony collapses in Behala

Kolkata: At least three persons were injured after the balcony where they were carrying out repair work collapsed on Sunday afternoon.

The masons were carrying out some repair work on the fourth floor balcony of an apartment on Diamond Harbour Road.

The balcony collapsed around 1.30pm. The concrete fell on Rashmoni Panja, who was selling vegetables under the balcony.

The injured were identified as Bhola Shah (45) and Dilip Das (58).

They were taken to Vidyasagar State General Hospital.

The police are conducting a probe into the incident.