At least 958 dengue cases reported in a day, CS holds meet with DMs

Kolkata: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Saturday held a virtual meeting with all District Magistrates (DMs) and Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOHs) in the districts instructing them to give a further impetus to the dengue control measures.



All the district administrations have been asked to be extra cautious as the infection is going up in several pockets. The officials have been asked to work in coordination with Panchayats or urban local bodies.

As many as 958 dengue cases have been detected from across the state in the past 24 hours with a 45-year-old housewife from South Dum Dum succumbing to her ailments. She was suffering from dengue and died at a private hospital.

Some pockets in the districts have been identified where more cases were found. Special attention is being given to specific blocks or municipalities of those districts that are relatively more affected now, said Director of Health Services Dr Sidhartha Niyogi.

State health department already asked the district health officials to ensure that the hospitals properly assess the health conditions of dengue patients and admit the patients if they genuinely require hospital admission. The hospitals should not refer any dengue patients without genuine reasons. The department also suggested that patients can undergo treatment at their houses if the health condition permits.