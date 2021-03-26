At least 95,796 people took the first dose on Thursday

KOLKATA: The State Health department has conducted 1397 sessions on Thursday and around 1,14,237 people have been vaccinated in the State.



According to the Health department's figure, around 95,796 people took the first dose on Thursday and 18,523 took the second dose.

Out of the total number of people vaccinated in the past 24 hours, around 90,379 citizens were in the priority group.

Cumulatively around 40.01 lakh people were vaccinated so far which include the health workers, front line workers and senior citizens. No adverse event following immunization (AEFI) was reported on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the department had carried out 1,38,410 vaccinations. State government had laid great stress on daily vaccination to check the spread of Covid infection.

The Health department has touched 3 lakh daily figures of vaccination on a number of occasions in the past few days.

The vaccination has received momentum after CoWIN 2 app started functioning normally.

According to sources, the Health department is taking various steps to increase daily vaccinations consistently to avoid any second wave.