At least 9,500 submit forms in Bidhannagar

Kolkata: At least 9,500 people submitted forms to get benefits under Lakshmir Bhandar in 24 wards under Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area till Tuesday.



Altogether 22,000 people have collected the forms for applying in Lakshmir Bhandar till Tuesday. The camps in the first phase had started from August 16 which will continue till August 31.

Senior BMC officials feel that people who have taken forms would submit them within the stipulated date.

According to the civic authority, the number is expected to rise more as Duare Sarkar camps will be held in 17 more wards.

The second phase of the Duare Sarkar camps will be held across the BMC area between September 1 and September 15. Apart from Lakshmir Bhandar, around 5,700 people have collected forms for enrolment in Sasthya Sathi scheme and around 2,500 forms were already submitted till Tuesday.

According to a senior official of BMC, altogether 87 major camps will be held till September 15 other than small outreach camps. "We have received an overwhelming response from the people," said a senior BMC official.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday a primary health centre was inaugurated in ward 28 by the Urban Development minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. Residents of ward 28, especially people of Polenight and Khasmahal will be able to receive medical treatment from the health centre. MLA, Bidhannagar, Sujit Bose was present at the inaugural programme. Krishna Chakraborty Mayor, BMC was also present.