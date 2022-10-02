At least 78 Pujas get KMC's 'Kolkata Shree awards'

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) announced the Kolkata Shree awards for 2022 in as many as nine categories on Saturday (Sasthi). Around 78 Durga Pujas were recognised for the Mayor's Choice Puja 2022.



The results were announced by Mayor Firhad Hakim on Saturday. "Chetla Agrani and member mayor-in-council (parks and gardens) Debasish Kumar's Puja Tridhara Sammilani has not been included in the competition. Since we are associated with these Pujas, their inclusion may lead to conflict of interest," Hakim said.

The Sherar Shera Puja award went to Gariahat Hindustan Club, Suruchi Sangha, Tala Prattay and Hatibagan Sarbojanin Puja Committee. While Shera Puja awards went to Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab, Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha, 95 Pally Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee and Barisha Club.

For best artistic excellence, award went to Thakurpukur State Bank Park Sarbojanin, Navin Pally Sarbojanin Hatibagan, Kalighat Milan Sangha and Hindustan Park Sarbojanin Durgotsab committee. While best social message puja went to Kumartuli Park Sarbojanin Durgotsab, Bosepukur Sitala Mandir Utsab committee, Behala Notun Dal and Shiv Mandir Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee.

For best lighting, awards went to Kashi Bose Durga Puja, Chakraberia Sarbojanin Durgotsab, Ballygunge Cultural Association and Badamtala Ashar Sangha. While awards for best environmentally conscious puja went to Deshapriya Park, Ekdalia

Evergreen, Ahirtola Sarbojanin Durgotsab Committee and Dakshin Kolkata Sarbojanin Durgotsab.