At least 724 discharged in a day; about 639 fresh cases

kolkata: Single-day Covid infection slightly jumped on Tuesday as the figure touched 639 from what remained at 557 on Monday. The recovery rate remains at 98.15 per cent while the fatality rate was registered at 1.19 percent on Tuesday.



The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.58 on Tuesday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.80. The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,34,999 out of which around 15,06,532 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far. As many as 724 people were discharged from different hospitals on Tuesday.

The number of single day fatalities rose to 12 on Tuesday from 11 on Monday. Around 18,252 people have so far died of Covid across the state. The number of Covid infected cases is still higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri on an average basis, compared to other districts. As many as 67 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas on Tuesday while in Kolkata the number was registered at 68. Darjeeling saw 64 new cases on Tuesday. In the past 24 hours, Coochbehar has reported 31 new cases, Hooghly 28 new cases, South 24-Parganas 65 and Howrah 18.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,61,62,814 Covid sample tests out of which around 40,469 tests were done in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has seen 4 Covid deaths on Monday while Kolkata and South 24-Parganas each have seen 1 death. Howrah has seen 1, East Burdwan 1, East Midnapore 2, Malda 1 and Darjeeling 1. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,981 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,590 people so far.

Health department has so far addressed 20,86,889 general queries so far out of which 2,600 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,38,346 people so far out of which 1,400 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 579 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,11,227 till Tuesday.Meanwhile, the number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 21 while 49 others who have died are still among the suspected cases. No new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state till Sunday.