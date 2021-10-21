At least 70 tourists stuck in U'khand, state promises help

Kolkata: With around 70 tourists from Bengal being stuck in different parts of Uttarakhand, the state government has taken all necessary measures to ensure their safety as reports came in of at least 52 people perishing in the flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the north Indian state.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed to take all necessary steps to ensure safety of people from Bengal.

The state government has established contact with those stranded, requesting them to "be where they are right at this moment". According to a senior state government officer, there are around 70 people from Bengal who are stuck in Uttarakhand.

"We have assured them all support and promised a safe return. But for the time being, they have been requested to maintain calm and patiently stay where they are. They would be helped to return home as soon as the situation permits," the officer said.

When contacted, Krishna Gupta, Principal Resident Commissioner, West Bengal, in New Delhi, said: "We are in constant touch with the authorities of Uttarakhand government and contacts have also been established with head of the tourist teams stuck in Uttarakhand. All steps are being taken for their safe return."

This comes when jawans of the Indian Army and NDRF are on a relief mission.

A family from Makhla near Uttarpara in Hooghly went to Uttarakhand for a tour on Navami. The family members of Momi Ghosh are now stuck in Binsar. They are now spending sleepless nights and waiting for the situation to improve so that they can return home safely. They are also facing trouble due to lack of adequate food and water.

Family members, including wife Chumki and daughter Anwesha of Chinsura's Biswajit Roy, have also got stuck after reaching Kedarnath. Family members of two of his co-travellers — Arijit Seal and Satyabrata Mukhopadhyay — have managed to return to Gourikunda.