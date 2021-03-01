At least 6 eminent members of Millat–E–Islamiya join TMC

Kolkata: Eminent members of Millat–E–Islamiya Society joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday.



Veteran Triamool leader Firhad Hakim handed over the party flag to them and welcomed them to the party. He said the leaders had expressed their willingness to support the all-round development carried out by Mamata Banerjee in north Bengal.

Those who joined are Mohammad Kader Ali, president of the organisation. Mohammad Mijanur Rahaman is the general secretary of the organization. Mohammad Azad Ansari, he is the district secretary of the organisation in Alipurduar. Mohammad Ahamad Hussain is the assistant secretary of the

organisation.

Mohammad Dilawar Ansari is the block president of Banarhat. Mohammad Saibul Haque is the block president of Nagrakata.

After joining Mohammad Kader Ali said: "We have joined Trinamool to support the all round development of Mamata Banerjee in North Bengal. We are against divisive politics and we want to spread the message of communal harmony and peace among the people."