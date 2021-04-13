At least 4,511 test positive in a day; active cases at 26,531

KOLKATA: Bengal on Monday has seen 4,511 fresh Covid cases which is the highest since May last year. Sunday's cases stood at 4,398. The number of active Covid cases on Monday remained at 26,531.



The total tally of infected patients in the State has reached 6,19,407. Out of this, as many as 5,82,462 patients have already been released from the hospitals. Around 1,947 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

According to Health department figures, the state had seen the severity of Covid infection before June last year following which the graph started declining.

The Covid recovery rate on Monday stood at 94.04. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 6.49.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped at 28.15 from Sunday's figure of 34.94 percent.

The state has so far carried out 95,47,164 Covid sample tests out of which 37,116 were performed in the past 24 hours. Fourteen people died in the state in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,414. Kolkata has registered 4 deaths in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas and Nadia have seen 3 each. South 24-parganas has seen 2 while East Midnapore and West Burdwan each have seen one death.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 1,115 fresh cases followed by North 24-Parganas 1,087. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,157. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,556 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,42,471 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,33,576. South 24-Parganas has registered 295 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 39,940.

There are currently 200 Safe Homes and around 11,507 beds are there in these Safe Homes. The number of Safe Homes would soon be increased.

There are around 1,796 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 525 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 7,428 on Monday. The Health department has so far addressed 16,01,362 general queries till date out of which around 1,208 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,90,482 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till April 12 out of which 423 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.