At least 349 Covid patients discharged in the past 24 hrs

Kolkata: Bengal on Friday registered 286 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours. Dr Subhra Paul, ophthalmologist and the owner of a private hospital in Naihati died in a city hospital on Friday. She was on ECMO support for the past few days. She was infected with Covid.



The number of total infected cases has gone up to 5,69,459 so far out of which 5,53,593 patients have recovered and been released from the hospitals.

Around 349 patients were released in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in Bengal has reached 97.21 percent on Friday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 7.17. Around 25,064 samples were tested in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 79,44,701 till Friday. Seven people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,155.

Covid vaccination was successfully done on Friday which was the tenth day of the drive. It was conducted at around 518 sites across the State on Friday. Around 34,509 persons were vaccinated against the target of 51800 (67%). The portal issue was still persisting on Friday. So far six AEFI cases have been reported till Friday evening, most of whom complain about minor pain in the injection site, dizziness, vertigo, nausea etc. As per the last report received at 8.30 pm on Friday, no serious AEFI reported, a senior health official said. Cumulatively, 2,21,903 persons have been vaccinated on Friday i.e.73 per cent out of the target of 304572.

Health department has been trying to complete the vaccination of health workers as early as possible so that the vaccination process for the other front line workers can be initiated.

The State government has already prepared the list of front line workers which include police, paramilitary, PWD staff, employees of various civic bodies,

DM offices.