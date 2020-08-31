At least 3,308 patients recover & return home in past 24 hours

Kolkata: The recovery rate in Bengal has reached 81.96 per cent on Sunday which is the highest so far.



Around 3,308 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 1,30,952 till Sunday. The Bengal government has conducted 43,436 Covid tests in the past 24 hours which is the highest so far. Around 18,45,396 sample tests have so far been conducted in the state so far. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested however stands at 8.66 per cent.

The total number of Covid cases has reached 1,59,785 on Sunday out of which around 3,019 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Bengal has witnessed 50 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 3,176. Kolkata has witnessed 428 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 19 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 39,713. North 24-parganas saw 594 new cases on Sunday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas has reached 33,401 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen seven deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 13,338 Covid cases so far out of which 167 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Hooghly has seen 7,541 Covid cases till date out of which 128 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Two died in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 202 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 11,160 till Sunday.

State government has set up 200 'Safe Homes' and 582 government quarantine centers across the state so far. Around 1,713 patients have currently been undergoing treatment at various Safe Homes. The total number of people in government quarantine centers stands at 2,500 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the state health department has instructed all the hospitals government and private to shift the recovered Covid patients or mild symptomatic patients to the 'Safe Homes' so that beds can be utilized for the patients who require hospital admission. The health department provides a clear instruction to the hospitals so that no patients who no longer require hospital intervention can be kept in the hospitals.

Senior health department officials said that there are an adequate number of Covid beds in the state and there is nothing to worry about. The infection rate in the state has also gone down compared to earlier figures. The recovery rate has also reached almost 82 per cent which provides a sigh of relief to the health officials.