At least 3,207 patients discharged in a day

Kolkata: Around 3,207 patients have been cured and discharged in the past 24 hours. As many as 4,67,056 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals so far out of the total infected patients of 4,99,697 till Saturday.



A 100-year-old woman, Bhabatarini Samanta, resident of Howrah's Bagnan has recovered from Covid in just 10 days giving a major boost to the other elderly patients suffering from the same disease.

She had been under treatment at the Sanjiban Hospital in Fuleswar in Howrah for the past 10 days. Her sample test report came negative on Friday after which the doctors decided to release the patient. The woman was felicitated with a flower bouquet by the hospital authority. Earlier, a septuagenarian and an octogenarian Covid patient were cured at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, the State has seen 3,175 fresh cases on Saturday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested remains at 8.20 per cent. The state has carried out 44,389 Covid tests in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 60,91,668 till Saturday. The recovery rate in the state has gone up to 93.47 percent.

Around 49 Covid patients died in the past 24 hours in Bengal. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 8,677.

Kolkata has witnessed 788 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 14 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,10,737. North 24-parganas saw 729 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 1,04,450. North 24-Parganas has seen 10 deaths in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 261 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 32,984. Howrah has so far seen a total 31,965 Covid cases so far out of which 125 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 113 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total

tally from the district reached 25,801.

Darjeeling registered 138 new cases on Saturday and the total tally has gone up to 15,994. Nadia has witnessed 142 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 19,101.