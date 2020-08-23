At least 3,088 patients released in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: As many as 36,318 Covid tests were conducted across Bengal in the past 24 hours setting a new record.



This is the highest single day test by the state health department so far. The total number of sample tests conducted across the state so far has gone up to 15,24,162 so far. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested however stands at 8.90 per cent on Saturday. And the recovery rate as of Saturday stood at 78 per cent. Around 3,088 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 1,04,959 till Saturday. The discharge rate reached 77.41 per cent. Around 3,232 patients have been infected with the virus in the past 24 hours. A total 1,35,596 patients have so far been affected with the virus across the state so far.

Bengal has witnessed 48 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 2,737. Kolkata has witnessed 516 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 12 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 35,694. North 24-parganas saw 547 new cases on Friday.

The total number of cases in North 24-Parganas has reached 28,619 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen 9 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 12,193 Covid cases so far out of which 153 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Five died in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 209 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 9,764 till Saturday.