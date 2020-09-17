At least 3 lakh youth to get aid worth Rs 2L each

Kolkata: With the objective of creating self-employment opportunities in both rural and urban areas in the state, the Mamata Banerjee government has started implementation of Karma Sathi Prakalpa under which at least 3 lakh youths will be benefitted in the next three years.



Under the scheme, an applicant will be provided with soft loan and subsidy amounting to maximum Rs 2 lakh, will be provided to the applicants for taking up any new income generating project in manufacturing, service and trading sector.

At least 1 lakh youth per year will benifit under the scheme.

The loan will be provided by the state-owned cooperative bank as a support to "prospective entrepreneurs", in the age group between 18 and 50 years, in setting up "new manufacturing enterprises and small businesses". An applicant has to have minimum qualification of class VIII pass.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had stated in a tweet on International Youth Day:"Today is International Youth Day. Government of West Bengal is committed to empowering the youth. A new scheme 'Karma Sathi Prakalpa' was launched by Bengal government. One lakh unemployed youth will be provided soft loans and subsidies to make them self-reliant."

The notification allowing initiation of the work in full swing was issued on September 9.

The state Industry and Commerce Minister Amit Mitra had announced the project in the budget session of the Assembly in February. At present, applications are being accepted manually at the offices of Block Development Officers, Sub-divisional officers, civic bodies, MSME facilitation centers or District Industries Centre (DIC).

According to a senior officer of the state Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles said: "A portal will be in place in the next seven to 10 days to help people to submit applications online."

All district authorities have been informed to take necessary moves in this regard. District Magistrates of many districts also held meetings in this

regard.

On Wednesday, district magistrate of Hooghly Y Ratnakara Rao held the District Level Steering Committee meeting for Karma Sathi Prakalpa. The Committee comprising 10 members is headed by the district magistrate.

There was an elaborate discussion on implementation of the project so that the benefits reach to the

grassroot level in the district and the loan can be sanctioned within 15 days

following proper assessment of the application.

In a bid to become self reliant, one will be provided with the support if the person takes up a project of initiating business of garment manufacturing, cycle repairing, mobile repairing, husking mill, plastic toy manufacturing, beauty parlour, grocery shop, electronic goods, repairing and servicing, sweetmeat shop, tailoring, dairy farming, poultry broiler farming, piggery farming, goatery farming, livestock products shop, air breathing fish culture, biofloc fish farming, polyhouse and shade net house.