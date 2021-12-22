At least 3 killed, over 40 injured in IOC's Haldia refinery fire

Kolkata: At least three persons were killed and 44 others suffered major burn injuries after a fire broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) refinery in Haldia on Tuesday afternoon. Seven fire tenders were pressed into action and they managed to douse the flames after a few hours of relentless effort. Till last reports came in, around 40 injured persons had been shifted to multiple hospitals in Kolkata.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday night expressed her concern regarding the deaths and the other injured employees of the IOC. She tweeted: "Deeply anguished by the fire in IOC, Haldia. Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor. GoWB will extend all assistance to ensure their speedy recovery."

According to sources, the shutdown procedure was going on in the naptha unit of the Haldia refinery. Around 2:50 pm, a spark fell on the inflammable naptha during welding work. IOC authority in a statement informed that the cause of the incident is suspected to be a flash fire.

After the incident, all the injured persons were rushed to Haldia Refinery Hospital where three of them were declared brought dead. Though 44 injured people were initially admitted at the said hospital, later around 40 of them were referred to Kolkata hospitals for better treatment.

IOC authorities got in touch with the East Midnapore district administration and sought necessary assistance. Multiple green corridors were arranged quickly. Ambulances led by police pilot cars reached several hospitals in Kolkata within the shortest possible time with the injured persons. All the police units in transit were informed well ahead of the convoys so that no obstruction led to any traffic congestion.