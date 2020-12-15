At least 2,980 Covid patients discharged in the past 24 hours

Kolkata: In a significant development, the number of Covid infected cases in Bengal in a single day dropped to 1,834 from Sunday's figure of 2,580. This is the lowest single day infection in Bengal in the last couple of months.



As many as 2,980 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the state in the past 24 hours after they recovered. Around 4,93,145 patients have been released from hospitals across Bengal till date while the total number of infected patients so far reached 5,23,629. The number of releases in Covid patients has been consistently higher than the infections in the past few weeks. On Monday the patients released from hospitals far outweighed the number of newly infected cases. The recovery rate reached 94.18 percent on Monday.

The state has so far carried out 31,671 Covid sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 64,55,167 so far across Bengal. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested stands at 8.11 on Monday. Kolkata has witnessed 403 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours whereas North 24-Parganas has registered 406 Covid cases. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,16,645. The number of total infected in North 24-Parganas reached 1,10,128. North 24-Parganas has seen 5 deaths in the past 24 hours and Kolkata 16. Around 43 Covid patients died in the past 24 hours in Bengal. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 9,100.

South 24-Parganas has registered 142 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 34,404. Howrah has so far seen a total 33,191 Covid cases so far out of which 76 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 99 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 27,005. Darjeeling has registered 48 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 16,818. Nadia has witnessed 112 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 20,242.

State government has so far set up 102 dedicated Covid hospitals and 200 'Safe Homes'. There are currently 11,507 beds in 'Safe Homes'. The health department has so far introduced 13,588 earmarked Covid beds and 2,523 CCU/HDU beds. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 20.89 per cent on Monday. As many as 1,279 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state. State health department has already addressed 14,85,382 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number and telemedicine consultations given to 5,27,497 people till December 13. As many as 2,22,990 people have received tele-psychological counselling till date.