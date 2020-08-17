At least 2,935 patients released from various hosps in past 24 hrs

Kolkata: Bengal government has conducted a record number of Covid tests in the past 24 hours as the number has gone up to 32,286 on Sunday. The total number of sample tests carried out across the state has reached 13,14,772 so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.86 per cent.



The state has witnessed the release of 2,935 patients from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 86,771 till Sunday and the discharge rate reached 74.48 per cent. Around 3,066 patients have been infected with the virus in the past 24 hours which is also a record so far. A total 1,16,498 patients have so far been affected with the virus across the state.

Bengal has witnessed 51 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 2,428. Kolkata has witnessed 563 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 13 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 32,319. North 24-parganas saw 560 new cases on Sunday. The total number of cases in the district has reached 24,669 cases. The district has seen 10 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 11,188 Covid cases so far out of which 179 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has seen 5,477 Covid cases till date out of which 106 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

One person died in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 211 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients has gone up 8,534 till Sunday.

The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) has cured and released around 2,300 Covid patients out of total 3,064 so far been admitted to the hospital. What is more significant is that nearly 96 per cent of these patients had various comorbidities.

It is due to the relentless effort of the doctors, nurses and health workers of the hospital, most of these patients have gone back home. The iconic CMCH started functioning as a dedicated Covid hospital from May 6.

A special team of doctors under Cardiology Head of the department Dr Santanu Guha installed pacemakers on 3 complete heart block patients this week. The team comprises of Dr Jayanta Saha, Dr Imran Ahmed and Dr Bhabani Chatterjee who himself had been infected with Covid.

Dr Nirmal Maji, Chairman of the Rogi Kalyan Samity of the CMCH said: "Among the released there were two male patients who were aged between 94-96 while two women were of 89 and 90 respectively. There were liver transplant patients and around 26 dialysis patients among those recovered. As many as 10 patients had complete heart blocks who have completely recovered and therefore been released from the hospital.

The CMCH had already received an infrastructural revamp and many advanced equipment have been installed to provide better treatment to COVID patients following the initiatives of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reminded Dr Maji.